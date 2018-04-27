May 16, 1978 ~ April 2, 2018

Barrett Keith Smallwood, age 39, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 2, 2018, in Lewiston Township, WI.

Barrett was born on May 16, 1978, in Eugene, OR, the son of Captain Harry Stephen Smallwood USMM and Barbara Sue Schlaegel-Smallwood. Barrett worked at Fearing's Audio Video Security in Madison as a security systems designer. Barrett received the The Sacrament of Holy Baptism on 6th of October 1985 at Coventry Cross Episcopal Church. Barrett graduated Douglas High School 1996. Graduated University of Nevada Reno 1999 , BA in Anthropology and Photography. He also studied a year at The Anthropology Film Center in Santa Fe, New Mexico. . Barrett had a life long pursuit of knowledge. He was a talented photographer,won awards and was asked to hang his photos in an Art Gallery. His artisan works in stone and brick please the eye. His love of Family was strong. Zephyr was the Love of his life. Spending time with his son was his most rewarding time.

He was an Eagle Scout, Fisherman Extraordinaire, Arm Wrestler, UNR Rugby Player, artifact seeker, Friend, Photographer and a Certified volunteer firefighter in Briggsville.

He is survived by his son, Zephyr Keith Smallwood of Briggsville; father, Captain Harry Stephen Smallwood USMM of Dayton, NV; mother, Barbara Sue Schlaegel-Smallwood of Gardnerville, NV; brothers, Stefan Richard Delia of Reno, NV, Landon P. (Kimberly C.) Smallwood their sons Kayne and Daymian of Gardnerville, NV; Grandma Connie Schlaegel, Clovis, CA. the mother of his son, Amanda (Will) Weyh-Meissner of Briggsville; Zephyr's maternal grandparents, Keith (Lois) Weyh of Briggsville; other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Harry A. Small MD./ Shirley Margaret Chambers Small and maternal grandparents Le Roy Witmer Schlaegel and Francis Lee Morgan.

A prayer service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at St. Mary Help of Christians in Briggsville, Wisconsin, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. An Honor Guard will be provided by Wisconsin State Firefighter Memorial Funeral Guard. Visitation will be at the church from 12:00 noon until the time of service. An additional Celebration of Life will be held at the Genoa Church, Genoa Nevada on May 12, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Bridgeport CA Cemetery near Paternal Great Grandparents Keith Witmer Schlaegel and Opal Belle Lakey Schlaegel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charity of your choice or Wells Fargo Bank #9703783861 for Zephyr's Education or The Briggsville Volunteer Fire Department. To acknowledge the memorial Please mail to Smallwood % 1518 Hussman Avenue, Gardnerville, NV. 89410.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.