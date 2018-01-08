Barbara Sarasola Indiano

March 23, 1931 – January 4, 2018

Barbara Indiano was born in Gardnerville, Nevada on March 23, 1931 to Marie and Pierre Sarasola. Barbara passed away peacefully on January 4, 2018.

From the time of her birth, Barbara lived her entire childhood on Mission Street in Gardnerville. She attended Douglas County schools and graduated from Douglas High School in 1949. Upon graduation from high school, Barbara attended business school in Sacramento and Reno, and then returned back to the Carson Valley. Upon her return, she married John Indiano in 1952. Barbara and John shared 50 years of marriage on the family ranch on Heybourne Road in Minden.

Barbara was a homemaker until her children were grown and then went to work part time for Douglas County. She also served on the County Election Board for over 25 years.

Barbara was very proud of her Basque heritage and instilled that legacy in her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was a lifelong member of the St. Gall Catholic Church, where she was active in the Women's Society and the choir. She was a member of the Carson Valley Women's Literary Club for 49 years. Barbara also loved her Pedro card group and looked forward to their monthly luncheons followed by an afternoon of card playing.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, John in 2002. She was also preceded in death by her parents, her brother Robert Sarasola, her sister Marian Barrett, her nephew Bob Barrett and niece Denise Dangberg.

She is survived by her children, Michael Gary (Joan) Indiano, JoAnn (Steve) Thaler, Janelle (Todd) Wilcks; her grandchildren Amber (Nick) Hubber, Ryan (Sara) Indiano, Jeff (Sara) Zinn, Sean (Brittney) Thaler, Melody Thaler, Matthew (Christen) Wilcks, Kaycee (Nick) Summers; her great grandchildren Kaeleigh and Wyatt Indiano, Jet and Kellen Hubber, Kolton and Karly Zinn, Henry Thaler, Andrew and Tyler Wilcks and Raegan and Mackenzie Summers. She is also survived by nieces Cathy Colquhoun, Leah Fay, Karen Stokes, Carla Ziegler and nephew Paul Barrett.

A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Gall Catholic Church in Gardnerville with a reception immediately following the mass in the church pastoral center.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Gall Catholic Church Memorial Garden Fund.