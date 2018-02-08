August 25, 1934 ~ January 13, 2018

Audrey Rose Prupas, 83, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, January 13, 2018, in Centennial, Colorado. She recently moved in with her daughter's family in Colorado.

Audrey was born on August 25, 1934 in San Francisco, California, to Roderick and Mary McDonald. She was a 1952 graduate of Balboa High School. In 1961, she moved to Lake Tahoe and met her husband of over 51 years, Norman Prupas. Audrey worked at Harvey's Resort Hotel/Casino as well as in the family-operated business, Bobby Page's Dry Cleaners. The Prupas family moved to the Carson Valley in 1976, and eventually made Reno their home in 1985. While in Reno, Audrey worked as an executive secretary for John Ascuaga's Nugget in Sparks for over 15 years.

Audrey was a member of the Minden Fortnightly Club as well as the Nevada Cattlewomen. She was an avid reader, and loved anything that brought her in contact with friends and family.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sisters, and one brother; son, Richard Prupas, Reno; sister-in-law, Roxanne Leid, Carson City and brother-in-law, Malin Prupas, Reno.

She is survived by daughter Sheree (Stephen) Tibbals, Winnemucca, NV; daughter, Natalie (Patrick) Pramenko, Centennial, CO; son, Brigadier General Aaron (Amie) Prupas, USAF, Lorton, VA. Grammy loved her grandchildren Megan (Darrin Powers), Mandy (Will Koby), Mollie, Morgan, and Ryan; and her great-grandchildren Kourtney, Kami, George and Lucy. She is also survived by her sister, Joan Lerma, San Francisco; brother, Robert McDonald, Reno; sister-in-law, Barbara Prupas, Reno; and brother-in-law, David Leid, Carson City; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Services and a celebration of Audrey's life will be held on Saturday, March 10, 2018 in Reno, Nevada. Details are yet to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Audrey's name to the Morrill Hall Prupas Family Study at the University of Nevada, Reno, or to your favorite charity.