Dec 17, 1930 – Sep 24, 2018

Arlene (Patsy) Maule was born to Edward and Amelia Hand on December 17, 1930 in Reno.

She attended schools in Reno including UNR and in 1951 married the love of her life, Wynne Maule. Together they raised 2 daughters and 1 son.They enjoyed 55 great years together up

until Wynne’s death in 2006.

They moved many times over those years, from one side of the country to the other but always knowing they would return to the place they both loved and called home – the family home since 1915 in Minden. Patsy joined the Literary Club and met many wonderful friends, among her closest, Bonnie Fettick. Her greatest passion, however, was bridge where there seemed to be more laughing than playing.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, twin brother Arland, sister Melva and husband Wynne.

She is survived by daughters Karen Beatty of Minden, Nancy Draper of Lacey, WA, son Andrew (Laura) Maule of Lakewood, CA and granddaughters Tiffany Bainard of Tacoma, WA and Stephanie Foster of Tumwater, WA, 5 great grandsons and numerous nieces and nephews.

Patsy donated her body to the University of Nevada School of Medicine, Anatomical Donation program.

Donations in her name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org or 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org or PO Box 22478,

Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Her sweet demeanor, laugh and willingness to help others will be missed by all who knew her.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.