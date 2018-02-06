Arlene L. Jordan

Arlene L. JordanFebruary 6, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) February 6, 2018Arlene L. Jordan, 78, died February 2, 2018 in Minden, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial 775-882-1766. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesDerek R. ArcherBeverly Anne PerkinsMarlene D. RomineYvonne Allene CincialaRuth Marion GibsonTrending SitewideVehicle backs into Minden FISH storeMinden 11-year-old diagnosed with cancerJury acquits Tahoe man of DUIThe Feb. 5 R-C Morning ReportDouglas County commissioners rejects all sewer plant bids