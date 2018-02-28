Arlene D. Turner

Arlene D. TurnerFebruary 28, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) February 28, 2018Arlene D. Turner, 76, died February 26, 2018 in Carson City, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial, 775-882-1766. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesGilbert (“Gilles”) LagourgueShane M. QuillingDave AdamsIn Loving Memory of Terry S. SlaughterStephen Santo FiliceTrending SitewideCarson man killed in Bridgeport collisionManhunt prompts lockdown at China SpringTahoe man’s probation revoked, new charges pendingThe Feb. 26 R-C Storming ReportJacks Valley man in custody on RV shooting