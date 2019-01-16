Anthony Lee Louden

February 19th, 1965 – January 12th, 2019

On Saturday, January 12th, 2019, Anthony "Tony" Lee Louden of Gardnerville, NV, passed away at the age of 53. Tony was born on February 19th, 1965 in Glendale, CA to his parents Lester and Joy Louden. He grew up in North Hollywood, CA before eventually moving to Northern Nevada where he met his wife Vicki in early 2006. Tony always had a passion for cars and the outdoors. He could frequently be found under the hood of his Chevy Nova, on a boat with a line in the water or four-wheeling in the Sierra Nevada backcountry. A loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather, Tony will always be remembered for his infectious sense of humor, larger than life personality and his incredible ability to make everyone feel special.

He will be missed more than words could ever say.

Tony is preceded in death by his older brother Bruce.

He is survived by his wife Vicki, children Ashlee, Trista, Taryn, Treyton, Jake and Chris, his 5 grandchildren, parents Joy and Lester Louden and his younger brother Christopher.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 19th, 2019 at 11am at the Life Point Church on Stephanie Way in Minden, NV.