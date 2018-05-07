1921-2018

This Mother's Day weekend, the family of the late Ann Pohl McGuinness will inter her ashes within the Pohl family plot near Flemington, New Jersey, where she was born on February 17, 1921.

Ann lived a well-traveled and enriching life, taking her to many points across the globe to fulfill her lifelong thirst for knowledge. She lived her creed of leaving the world a better place than how she found it. As a person shaped by the Great Depression, Ann was a frugal believer in "less is more", an outspoken political activist, and a tireless conservator of nature.

Fresh out of college in 1941, Ann responded to an ad in the Wall Street Journal which launched her life long career in education by becoming a private tutor for the Ethel M. Mars family, and later, a tutor for the Harvey Firestone family.

Ann's travels led her to Jamaica, where she assumed the role of headmistress in the town of Brownville. Later, she flew to Alaska to teach the farm children of the Matanuska Valley. Ann then accepted a teaching position for the Dole family pineapple workers on the island of Lanai, Hawaii. She arrived via a US cargo ship with a pair of skis, hearing that there was a mountain in Hawaii one could ski down. Ann became one of the first women to ski down Mauna Kea, on the Big Island.

In 1953, Ann traveled to India under a Fulbright scholarship to teach the hearing impaired at the University of New Delhi. There, she met and married James P. McGuinness, an officer in the British army.

Moving back to the U.S., she taught at the Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind in St. Augustine. Her ability to teach severely hearing impaired children to speak- auralism- was much sought after, and led her to many educational positions in that arena throughout the United States. Her last paid positions were at the University of Nevada Reno, where she was a professor of speech habilitation, and later as a member of the board at Alpine County Schools.

Ann leaves behind her children Carol Muir, James McGuinness, and Niall McGuinness, her grandchildren Darby McGuinness, Michael McGuinness, Sean McGuinness, and Shannon McGuinness, and her great grandchildren Braylon McGuinness and Grayson McGuinness. Her indelible spirit lives on.