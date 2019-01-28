Andrew Jordan Plemel

May 3, 1981 – January 14, 2019

Andrew J. Plemel was born in Pollock Pines, CA. He was raised in Gardnerville, Nevada and moved to Maui, Hawaii 13 years ago. He was one of four sons from Biff and Valerie. Andrew loved the mountains of Lake Tahoe but the Maui ocean was always in his heart.

He was known for his love of construction, as a spiritual brother in his congregation, as a great friend, as a loving father and as an amazing husband. He has a smile that lit up the room and a happy attitude that always uplifted those around him.

At the young age of 37, he leaves behind his loving wife Lauren and son Noah.

Those who wished to honor his life attended a memorial service on Saturday, January 26th at Montessori School of Maui at 2:00 pm, 2933 Baldwin Ave.

A GoFund me page was also created by friends of the family if you wish to contribute please use this link: gf.me/u/qbhdbp