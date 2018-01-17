December 26, 1920 ~ January 15, 2018

Alice Ida Schwebs, age 97, of Gardnerville, Nevada passed away on Monday, January 15, 2018. Alice was born December 26, 1920 in Hortonville, Wisconsin to her parents William and Emma Krause.

She worked at the American Furniture & Toy Co. in Hortonville, Wisconsin as a Print Shop Supervisor for over 30 years before moving to Tracy, California where she worked at the HJ Heinz Company before her retirement. She and her husband moved to Gardnerville in 2000.

Alice was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Victor Schwebs; her parents; brother Arthur Krause; and two sisters Gladys Priebe and Helen Beschke.

She is survived by her daughter Dorothy Morrison (Joe) of Gardnerville, Nevada; grandson Robert Morrison; granddaughter Susan Mallett; great grandsons Richard Mallett and Joseph Mallett; and many nieces and nephews.

