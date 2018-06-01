Alan Vaughn Achey

Alan Vaughn AcheyJune 1, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) June 1, 2018Alan Vaughn Achey, 71, died May 30, 2018 in Minden, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial, 775-882-1766. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesLonny Lorell SmithPatrick Brendan WalshCelebration of Life for Lisa Ann WetzelDonna J. RockeyKelly M. MuellerTrending SitewideDouglas teachers honored at awards nightWoman who rammed patrol car goes to prisonSheriff’s candidate campaign’s top fundraiserMom charged with leaving 12-year-old alone while she’s in LAMen who climbed into fiery attic receive awards of excellence