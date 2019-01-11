1959 – 2019

Alan "Joe" Miller, a special husband, father, father-in-law, grandpa, son, brother, uncle, and great friend to many passed away Tuesday, January 8th in his home in Gardnerville with his loved ones after his short fight with cancer. He was 59 years old.

Joe was born in Havre, Montana on October 23, 1959 to Larry and Carol (Harrison) Miller. He grew up in Malta, Montana where he made many lifelong friends. Joe married Diana (Sheen) on February 18, 1983 in Malta and started their family having three daughters. The family moved to Nevada in 1989 and made their home in Gardnerville in 1990.

Joe was a talented electrician his entire career. He enjoyed hunting, music, being creative with metal work, and was always helping family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother and brother.

He is survived by his wife, daughters Arlene (Travis) McCalla, Andrea (Marcus) Sheppard, and Amber (Ryan) Graves, five granddaughters, father and sister.

The family will be holding a Celebration of Life on Saturday, January 19th at 1940 Currant Ct. in Gardnerville, NV 89410 from 1-5pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society are appreciated.