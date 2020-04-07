Number of Douglas residents who have recovered from coronavirus exceeds number of sick for first time

More Douglas County residents have recovered from the coronavirus than are sick, public health officials revealed on Monday.

There are three active Douglas cases with four recoveries, according to a Carson City Department of Health and Human Services statement issued Monday evening.

That brings the total to eight quad-county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus.

A Lyon County man in his 40s tested positive on Monday bringing the total number of cases to 22, with 14 active in the quad counties. There have been no deaths in the four counties from the disease.

The man is self-isolating at home and is in stable condition.

According to the state, 17,629 Nevadans have been tested for the virus, with 1,953 positive.

Nearly three-quarters of the state’s intensive care unit beds are occupied and 44 percent of its ventilators are in use.

State health officials are recommending residents use a bandanna or other sturdy cloth as a face covering to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Nevada National Guard activated 100 soldiers and airmen to support donation management and logistics across the state.