Nowosad formally announces candidacy

Walt Nowosad has announced his candidacy for Douglas County Board of County Commissioners, District 5, the seat currently held by Barry Penzel.

Nowosad was born in Michigan. He enlisted in the Navy and held leadership positions as he progressed up the ranks. He retired from the U.S. Navy and settled his family in the Silicon Valley.

He worked for several companies in the area including Varian Associates, Amdahl, Xerox, and IBM. After 25 years in the business community he retired as the Director of Requirements Engineering and Plan Management for Visa.

Nowosad is a Republican who has lived in the Carson Valley for 19 years and has been involved in charitable and volunteer organizations, among them Citizens Patrol for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Republican Central Committee as its secretary, and the International Footprinters Association.