North Valley resident will seek commission seat

At a Sept. 24 town hall meeting on the Park Cattle 2,500 housing issues hosted by Commissioner Dave Nelson, Walter Nowosad, an 18-year county resident, announced his run for the District 5 commissioner seat currently held by Barry Penzel.

“Penzel has repeatedly taken actions that are contrary to his campaign promises leading to the demise of our scenic, quiet and rural county which we all want to keep,” Nowosad said. “Our county is on a building spree that will lead to urban sprawl. Think of how much grief that would cause Douglas County residents. Think stress on the infrastructure; think stress on law enforcement; think stress on our schools; think about the stress of more traffic congestion to the tune of 7,500 more cars and trucks on the already jammed 395.

“We have to put a cap on growth or our scenic Valley will be lost forever as we turn into a suburban extension of Carson City.

“I’m running for the Fifth District to replace Barry Penzel. I promise that I will govern as a true conservative county commissioner with the same sense of resolve to carry out my oath as when I swore a similar oath when I enlisted in the U.S. Navy for my 20-year career. Neither of those oaths has or will have an expiration date.”

Nowosad can be reached at 775-781-4816 or nowosadWalter78@gmail.com.