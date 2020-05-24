North Valley hikers safe after reporting they could hear bullets whizzing by

No one was injured when deputies responded to a report of hikers along the Carson River could hear bullets whizzing overhead.

The hikers reported coming under gunfire at about 2:40 p.m. Saturday while they were on the Bently Ranch Kirman Field trail, which is located downriver from Cradlebaugh Bridge in northern Carson Valley.

Deputies responded to the report and said they could hear gunfire a mile or so east of the trail.

Because the hikers were taking cover along the river, it took deputies more than 90 minutes and a drone to find them and safely escort them back to their vehicle.

Deputies and medics responded to a vehicle rollover around 2:20 p.m. at Fish Springs Road and Mel Drive in Fish Springs.

A woman in her 20s was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was taken to Carson Valley Medical Center by East Fork Fire District medics. Reports from the scene were that she suffered a facial injury.