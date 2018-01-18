Nominations sought for women of history

March is National Women in History Month and the Douglas County Historical Society will celebrate that month by honoring six women, alive or deceased, who have lived in Douglas County and made a significant historical contribution to its quality of life.

The historical society is asking members of the community to participate in this "Women in History Remember Project" by nominating a woman they feel meets this criteria.

The purpose of the program, according to a historical society spokesperson, is to preserve the history that these women have made. All information will be archived in the VanSickle Research Library at the Carson Valley Museum and Cultural Center in Gardnerville and also at the Nevada Women's History Project in Reno.

This program was founded by former Clark County State Sen. Jean Ford. Since 2000, the Douglas County Historical Society has honored 133 Douglas County women.

Nomination packets are now available at the museum or online at the http://www.historicnv.org website. The deadline for submitting a nomination is 4 p.m. on March 1. The first six nominations received will be honored at a reception and program on March 24 starting at 2 p.m. at the Carson Valley Museum and Cultural Center. The public is invited, free of charge.

Call the historical society office at 782-2555 for more information.