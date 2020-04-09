No new coronavirus cases in Douglas

Since the first instance of coronavirus was reported on March 12, there have been 31 cases in Carson City, Douglas and Lyon counties but no deaths.

On Thursday, four more people have tested positive with the virus, two in Carson and two in Lyon.

A woman in her 40s and a man in his 70s were listed as the Carson cases, while a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s were revealed to be positive in Lyon County.

All the cases are self isolating in their homes and are in stable conditions, according to Carson City Health and Human Services.

No new cases were reported in Douglas County, which has five active and four recovered.

Carson City has 11 active cases and five recovered. Lyon County is up to six cases with one recovery.

Douglas County Spokeswoman Melissa Blosser shared an application that shows the county is leading the Silver State in its social distancing efforts.

Douglas was rated an A- ahead of Clark, Nye and Washoe counties, which had B’s.