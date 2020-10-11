No major fires reported during Saturday’s red flag warning

No new large fires resulted from a seven-hour red flag warning in Nevada and California on Saturday, according to fire officials.

Truckee Meadows firefighters held a fire north of Reno to 235 acres. The White Lake Fire was reported at 6:22 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Highway 395 and Red Rock Road. Firefighters had a line around half the blaze before the red flag warning took effect on Saturday afternoon.

The warning that covered Western Nevada on Saturday was prompted by a cold front that brought wind but little moisture. A few drops of rain fell in Jacks Valley on Saturday morning, but there was no measurable rain across Douglas County.

Wind gusts at Minden-Tahoe Airport never exceeded 31 mph. A pickup fire at the top of Kingsbury Grade was quickly extinguished around 6 p.m. There was no report of injury or spread to the wildland.

While there were several smaller blazes, the National Interagency Coordination Center reported only two new large incidents across the country.

According to Sunday’s incident management situation report, Northern California saw seven small fires but no new large fires. Around 10 new fires were reported in Southern California, but no new large incidents.

As of this morning’s report, nine large fires are still burning in Northern California, having consumed 2,777 square miles and claiming 5,449 structures. Nearly 1,200 square miles of Southern California have burned, claiming 1,294 structures.

Just the currently burning fires have cost $965 million to suppress, according to the report.

Smoke from California fires has essentially cleared out of Carson Valley for the week, but fire season is far from over.

Today is expected to be cool with a high temperature of 72 degrees and the wind out of the west at 5 mph, shifting north later this morning.

Overnight temperatures are expected to remain above freezing through the week, with lows hitting 37 degrees.

Dry conditions are expected to prevail through at least Oct. 18 when a trough could bring light showers and cooler temperatures.

“Overall, there are still no signs of any significant precipitation for the next couple of weeks,” Meteorologist Brian Brong wrote on Sunday morning.