No human remains found on slain felon’s property

No human remains were found on the property of a former Gardnerville resident who was slain last year by a longtime friend in Grass Valley.

Douglas County investigators cleared Kenneth Pestana's property off Centerville on Wednesday night without finding a body it was claimed was buried there.

Pestana hadn't lived on the property in five years, having moved to Grass Valley after a drug conviction, saying Douglas County had become too hot for him.

Pestana's longtime acquaintance, Joseph Ward, was convicted of his murder by a jury in Truckee last week, according to the Sierra Sun.