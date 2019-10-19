No fire weather watch, but still breezy on Saturday

Winds of 15-20 mph are expected today in Carson Valley gusting to 30 mph. Kurt Hildebrand photo

littlebreezy

While a fire weather watch for Saturday is cancelled, fuels are still dry and the wind is still blowing.

National Weather Service forecasters say the strongest winds will remain north of Highway 50, but are not expected to overlap with the driest air south of Highway 50.

“Isolated critical fire weather conditions remain possible from around Carson City to Fallon, however humidity is expected to rise rapidly as stronger winds move into the area,” forecasters said.

A lake wind advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Lake Tahoe with west winds 15-20 mph, gusting to 40 mph. Wave heights are expected to be 1-3 feet.

“Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.”

The advisory is also in effect for Pyramid Lake and Lake Lahontan.

Saturday’s forecast for Carson Valley is mostly sunny and a high temperature near 62 degrees. Expect winds out of the southwest at 15-20 mph this afternoon with gusts of up to 30 mph.