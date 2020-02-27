No coronavirus in Douglas County after first person-to-person transmission reported in California

The first case of person-to-person transmission of coronavirus in the United States was reported in California on Wednesday.

The first confirmation of a person-to-person transmission of the coronavirus in California is prompting concerns about the virus in Western Nevada.

On Wednesday, Alpine County Health Officer Dr. Richard Johnson forwarded a release from the California Department of Public Health regarding the report.

A Solano County resident with the disease is being cared for in Sacramento.

“The individual had no known exposure to the virus through travel or close contact with a known infected individuals,” according to the release. “This would be the first known instance of person-to-person transmission in the United States.”

A previous California case occurred after close contact with a family member who returned from China with the disease.

Douglas County public health officials say they have zero people under investigation of having the disease here.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sending out traveler notifications for travelers returning from China,” said Jessica Rapp of Carson City Health and Human Services, which handles public health in Douglas County. “We receive those notifications daily and if there are any travelers coming to Carson City, Douglas, or Lyon County on the list we follow up with them for self-monitoring.”

She said protocol is for health officials to contact travelers every day for the two-weeks period set by the CDC.

“After those 14 days, if they are not symptomatic we no longer follow up with them,” she said.

Health officials are monitoring the issue across the country and are posting updated information at their website,

gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/

Johnson said the advice for avoiding the coronavirus is the same as that for any other virus, including washing your hands with soap and water, avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth, avoiding contact with people who are sick and staying home from work or school if you have respiratory symptoms like a fever or cough. If you have a cough, wearing a mask can help prevent spreading the disease.