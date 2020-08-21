Nine Douglas students on WNC Summer Dean’s List

Western Nevada College announced this week that 93 students have qualified for the 2020 Summer Dean’s List.

To earn this recognition during the summer session, students attained a grade point average of 3.50 or higher and completed six units of classes or more.

Students achieving the academic honor are:

Minden: Shannon Buck, Kealani Porfido, Amanda Presher, Jonathon Sloan

Gardnerville: Patricia Duarte Gonzalez, Richard Jorgenson, Paige Parmeter-Jones, Camille Samuels, Tyler Stammer

Carson City: Anthony Abuan, Josef Almeida, Melanie Anderson, Alondra Angulo, Rogaciano Arellano, Hannah Barachkov-Hise, Emily Beach, Danielle Beasom, Ailyn Betancourt, Isabella Bruketta, Marcus Bushner, Leonard Contreras, Cody Croxon, Mariel Cuevas, Rachele Grinzi, Alexis Hernandez, Sarah Hope, Wesley Huneycutt, Monica Iza, Alexia Juarez, Amanda Lee, Alan Mayoral Ortiz, Ericka Melara, Todd Miller, Letasha Minter, Nohely Montes, Devin Nolan, Alejandra Ortiz Ruvalcaba, Miguel Prado, Lizbeth Orozco-Ruiz, Shana Peterson, Cindi Redus, Blanca Rojas, Joseph Russo, David Sanchez, Austin Sannes, Hannah Shaw, Karina Teutli, Bridget Trent, Anna Vannucci, Gabriella Winder, Robert Young

Dayton: Nicholas Cole, Leslie Drews, Grace Edison, Shayla Edstrohm, Sophia Lawson, Laura Pradere, Melissa Steele

Incline Village: Sarah Minkle

Mound House: Courtney McBean, Ryan McGuire

Silver City: Noël Chounet

Silver Springs: Melanie Carlson, Melania Sagi

Washoe Valley: Aurora Fischer, Doris Zellner

Yerington: Jenna Joyner