New year or new life?

By this time most of the resolutions we made before the new year have been broken. Because we make resolution that we are pretty sure we will not keep, we are hoping by some miraculous intervention this time will be different. Quite often we find ourselves frustrated and hopelessness starts to creep in causing us to give up. The fact is, if we want real change it takes more than a new year it takes a new life. Jesus said in John 10:10 I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly. The apostle Paul mentioned in II Cor. 5:17 Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new. The kind of change Jesus and Paul were talking about is only possible by the miraculous, and the only source of true miracles is Jesus Christ Himself. Jesus mentioned in John 3:3 Jesus answered and said to him, “Most assuredly, I say to you, unless one is born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.”

4 Nicodemus said to Him, “How can a man be born when he is old? Can he enter a second time into his mother’s womb and be born?”

5 Jesus answered, “Most assuredly, I say to you, unless one is born of water and the Spirit, he cannot enter the kingdom of God. 6 That which is born of the flesh is flesh, and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit. 7 Do not marvel that I said to you, ‘You must be born again.’ Being born again in the biblical sense is not a change of mind, lifestyle, or attitude, but a miraculous spiritual experience. When we receive the gift of salvation through the Savior Jesus Christ, we will experience life in the Spirit or new life. What happens when a person is truly born again? A change takes place that will give him or her a new and realistic perspective on life itself. This precious gift was given over two thousand years ago and is waiting for any and all who will receive it. New life is available to all those who will truly repent of their sins, believe that Jesus is the Son of God, that He rose from the dead, and receive what He did for us when He died on the cross. Rom 10:8 But what saith it? The word is nigh thee, even in thy mouth, and in thy heart: that is, the word of faith, which we preach; 9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. 10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation. 11 For the scripture saith, Whosoever believeth on him shall not be ashamed. 12 For there is no difference between the Jew and the Greek: for the same Lord over all is rich unto all that call upon him.

13 For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved. John 1:12 But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name13 Which were born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God.

Real change comes only from the real Jesus. He is the giver and keeper of real life. He truly is a God of new beginnings.

Pastor Leo Kruger of Valley Christian Fellowship is a member of Carson Valley Ministers’ Association.