New storm forecast Saturday

While today should bring great fireworks weather, Saturday’s Parade of Lights could be a damp one.

While a few lingering showers from a front that passed through Carson Valley may remain this morning, forecasters say winds are expected to remain light through tonight.

But that lack of wind means that dreary weather is expected to remain with cloud cover keeping temperatures from dropping much below freezing.

A new storm is expected to arrive in the Valley on Saturday bringing a chance of more moisture, though likely in the form of rain.

That caps off a wild week, which saw the first real snow in Carson Valley.

The first two days of December saw .66 inches of precipitation in Minden, or nearly half of the monthly average.

Douglas County schools went on a 90-minute delay on Monday, the first day back from the Thanksgiving break, while buses chained up and routes were cleared.

The big storm helped area ski resorts with Heavenly Ski Resort reporting 13 inches of snow overnight on Sunday.

An inversion left some of areas of the Sierra with rain instead of snow. Hope Valley reported 1.55 inches of heavy rain, while Meyers at Lake Tahoe saw 2.09 inches of rain.

Snow fell steadily over the holiday weekend with a half-foot of accumulated snow in Genoa.

While the snow stopped on Tuesday, overcast skies and freezing fog took over the Valley, thickening through the day.