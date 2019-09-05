New principal encourages parents to participate

Meneley Elementary School’s principal can’t stop smiling about his new job.

“So far it’s been amazing,” Blaine Spires said. “We have a phenomenal staff who welcomed me with open arms.”

Spires said that while there has been some turnover, having a number of new staff members has been encouraging.

“Culture is the most important thing,” he said. “A positive culture that’s focused on kids, adding to that is very valuable.”

Spires has served as an administrator in the Douglas County School District for five years, and he’s thankful for every day.

“I really love this job,” he said. “I love the dynamic, I love the kids. The kids are great. They’re happy to be at school. They give you high fives and hugs. I don’t know any better job than this.”

Spires said his goal as principal is to engage with the students’ families. He said events such as Food for Thought or Meneley Bingo are designed to bring families into the school.

“We need to constantly find ways to engage with students,” he said. “We have an open door policy. We want our families to be part of what we do on a daily basis. The more parents know what we do, the more we can support parents with what they do at home.”

Reading is critical to students’ future.

“We want to have books everywhere,” Spires said. “When parents sit down with a kid and read a book now, they will enjoy reading that much more.”

Spires served as vice principal at Jacks Valley and Gardnerville elementary schools before moving to Meneley.

A Douglas native, Spires is a Douglas High and University of Nevada, Reno, graduate.

Also new to Meneley Elementary is a mural painted by Minden artist Dara Harris of HelloHandMade Studio.

She donated her time and talent to create the mural.

The mural was made possible by the Parent Teacher Organization of Meneley Elementary School, which paid for the paint and helped to paint the blue background for the new mountain scenes.