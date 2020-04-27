New phone number announced for asymptomatic coronavirus testing

Technical difficulties knocked out a phone line public health officials hoped to use for coronavirus asymptomatic residents to sign up to schedule a test.

The new phone line at (775) 434-1450 is scheduled to open at 2 p.m. today, according to information released this afternoon.

“There was an issue with the phone line provider,” Spokeswoman Jessica Rapp said. “The Quad-County Emergency Operations Center experienced technical difficulties with the registration line for the community-based testing. This was the line for those who are not currently experiencing symptoms.”

The new number will be staffed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Callers will be asked what county they reside in along with other demographic information.

Testing will begin the week of May 4 and will be by appointment only. With the help of the Nevada National Guard, approximately 1,800 COVID-19 tests will be administered to Quad-County residents who are not experiencing symptoms. This test is not the COVID-19 antibody test. It detects if the virus is in your system at the time of testing. A negative result does not mean an individual will not contract the virus later or if they have already had the virus.

There are limited appointments and testing locations will be available in each of the counties (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey). The specific location will be given to the individual when they call

(775) 434-1450 to schedule an appointment.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline at

(775) 283-4789. Individuals will be triaged and assessed by a nurse for testing. This hotline is for symptomatic individuals only; this is not the registration line mentioned above.