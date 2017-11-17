New mountain community under construction in Douglas

Tucked among towering pines and rocky outcroppings with views of the Carson Valley, a new luxury mountain community is sprouting up just 20 minutes from Lake Tahoe — and its amenities are enviable.

Clear Creek Tahoe, perched on 1,600 acres of the Carson Ridge, is the future site of 384 custom homes and cottages revolving around an 18-hole golf course designed by the acclaimed duo Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw.

Though the golf course was built back in the late 2000s, the project was ultimately put on hold following the Great Recession. In 2016, the golf membership program started up, and to date the club has over 100 members.

The real estate portion of the project is now back on track, and construction is underway on a wellness and spa facility, tennis courts, clubhouse with dining and family pool facility, including a flume-like waterslide — a nod to the area's logging heritage.

“Our vision is a simple one: combining physical amenities that carefully complement the natural surroundings and environment to create a stage for memorable life experience.”Leisha EhlertRepresentation of Castle Hill Partners

Members and residents can also enjoy three on-site hiking trails, private access to fishing on the West Walker River near Topaz Lake, and listen to concerts at the future event lawn.

Recommended Stories For You

"Our vision is a simple one: combining physical amenities that carefully complement the natural surroundings and environment to create a stage for memorable life experience," said Leisha Ehlert, a representation of Castle Hill Partners, the project's capital partner.

Around 40 lots, which range in price from $350,000 to $1.75 million, are spoken for already at Clear Creek.

"Golf is an amenity, but we want to make a four-season lifestyle," added Franck Savoy, general manager of Clear Creek Tahoe. Savoy joined the company this fall from Disneyland Paris, where he oversaw projects, menus and products for dozens of restaurants and bars.

Last summer Clear Creek purchased the Twin Pines Estate next to Edgewood in South Lake Tahoe for $8.5 million. Designed by San Francisco architect Julia Morgan — best known for Heart Castle — the lakefront property now serves as a sun-and-swim destination for Clear Creek members and residents during the summer and a ski chalet with shuttle service to Heavenly Mountain Resort in the winter.

"It really is about building a community around family and doing things together," said Savoy.

For more information, visit http://www.clearcreektahoe.com.