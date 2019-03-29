New equine herpes cases prompt warning

Two horses in Clark County are showing clinical signs of Equine Herpes Virus â€“ Type 1, according to Nevada Department of AgricultureÂ State Veterinarian JJ Goicoechea. In addition, a new positive case in Idaho was at a recent barrel racing event in Utah and may have exposed other horses.

"Two horses in Clark County are being tested today for EHV-1," Goicoechea said. "In the meantime, I am recommending, along with my counterparts in Arizona, Idaho and Utah, that horse owners do not travel to barrel racing events in the region."

Goicoechea and state veterinarians in neighboring states continue to monitor in cooperation with horse event and venue managers. At this time, only barrel racing events, a specific rodeo competition event, are included in the recommendation.

"We may issue more recommendations throughout the day and weekend," Goicoechea said. "But if you don't have to travel with your horse this weekend, it's best to stay home and protect your horse, as well as the rest of the competing horses in the west."