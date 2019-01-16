New Douglas manager resigns after a week

Douglas County Manager Tom Stone resigned his position effective Wednesday, seven days after he started work.

"Effective immediately I am resigning from my position as Douglas County Manager,” Stone said in a letter received by the county on Wednesday. “I want to thank the Board for giving me this opportunity to serve,"

At the Dec. 17, 2018, county commissioners asked that the county make a conditional offer to Stone based on passing the requisite background checks and successful contract negotiations.

An item will be placed on the Douglas County Board of Commissioners agenda for Feb. 7, to accept and ratify the resignation. It is also anticipated that a separate item will placed on the agenda to allow the Board to discuss the vacant position and determine the best course of action moving forward.

Stone’s contract was approved 3-2 by county commissioners at their Jan. 7 meeting. He took office on Jan. 10.