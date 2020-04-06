New Carson coronavirus case brings quad-county total to 19 active, two recoveries

UNLV School of Medicine Clinical Pathology Laboratories employees gather samples during the UNLV Medicine Drive-Through Testing Clinics. Lonnie Timmons III/UNLV Photo Services

A Carson City woman in her 20s is self-isolating and in stable condition after testing positive for coronavirus.

The announcement came after a single day lull on Sunday.

As of Monday morning, there are still a half-dozen active Douglas County cases and one recovery, according to Carson City Health and Human Services.

The capital is up to 10 active cases and one recovery.

Statewide, the number of cases was reported to be 1,953 with 46 deaths out of 17,629 people tested, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

The Washoe County Health District has reported four deaths and 231 active cases. Twenty-nine patients have recovered.

On Friday, the University of Nevada Las Vegas School of Medicine said that they had enough curbside tests to last through Tuesday unless more come through.

A school spokesman said they are actively seeking more tests. Since March 23, they have tested 2,000 Southern Nevadans.

The tests are by appointment only and all patients are screened before being given an appointment.

Test results typically take 5-7 days and all results are reported to the Southern Nevada Health District.