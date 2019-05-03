New artist on display at Copeland

Dana Childs' painting Reflections.

Special to The R-C

Carson Valley Arts Council presents local artist Dana Childs, also known as d’Lauren. Dana will be showing her watercolor as well as graphite and acrylic medium work at the Copeland Gallery in Minden. The show runs Sunday through July 2. The exhibit may be viewed 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Childs’ paintings will be available for purchase throughout the exhibit.

An artist’s reception is 5-7 p.m. May 10. Refreshments will be served and it is free to the public.

“Variety is the spice of life!” Childs said.“One of my greatest passions in life is to either keep the flame of our innate love for learning alive, or to reignite this flame in the hearts of those whose flames have dwindled, or been completely dowsed.”

Childs has been painting watercolors professionally for more than two decades and has taught watercolor as well as graphite and acrylic mediums for 20-plus years.

“My job, if I do it well, is to work myself out of a job,” she said.

Childs also teaches an array of painting classes at the Douglas County Community Center that focuses on technique and expressiveness. All levels are welcome in her classes. Please explore Dana’s website at http://www.dlauren.net. She can also be reached by e-mail at tfa.create@gmail.com or by phone at 530-306-2379.

For more information call 782-8207 or visit http://www.cvartscouncil.com.

The Copeland Gallery is located at 1572 Highway 395, Minden.