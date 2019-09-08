Nevada Repubicans opt out of caucus process

Nevada Republicans decided to opt out of the 2020 presidential caucus at Saturday’s Nevada Republican Party Central Committee meeting in Winnemucca.

Republicans said it is a regular occurrence for the incumbent President’s political party not to caucus or hold a primary, in a statement issued on Saturday.

After receiving strong support from the body at the Winnemucca meeting, another vote will take place at a later date to endorse and bind delegates to Trump.

At the state central committee meeting, Nevada Republicans re-elected their longest-serving chairman in history, Michael J. McDonald, to a historic fifth term. McDonald, currently the second-longest State Republican Party chairman in the country, took 57 percent of the vote on the first ballot.

“I am honored to have this vote of confidence from our central committee and to be re-elected to a historic fifth term,” said McDonald. “With an overwhelming majority backing my campaign, it is safe to say the Nevada Republican Party is united and ready to deliver our state to President Trump and electing Republicans down the ballot in 2020.”

McDonald’s campaign had the full support of President Trump and his team, as well as State Assembly Republican Leader Dr. Robin Titus, R-Yerington, and State Senate Republican Leader James Settelmeyer, R-Minden.

Gardnerville Ranchos resident Jim DeGraffenreid was re-elected vice president of the Nevada Republican Party.

McDonald touted throughout his campaign the historic steps the Party has made already this year. The Party recently launched its first television ad ever in an off year, ran its first digital ads during a legislative session earlier this year, created a program that will allow the Party to donate directly to candidates, and set small dollar donation records.

Secretary Barb Hawn and Treasurer Michael Bertrand were also re-elected.

“As the chairman of the Nevada Republican Party, my job is to ensure not only President Trump’s victory in Nevada, but also to elect more Republicans down the ballot,” said McDonald. “It would be malpractice on my part to waste money on a caucus to come to the inevitable conclusion that President Trump will be getting all our delegates in Charlotte. I am excited that our central committee has agreed with this proposal and voted to give us a way to bypass the caucus process.”