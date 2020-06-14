Nevada National Guard virtually celebrates Army birthday, Flag Day

The youngest soldier aided by Minden resident Michael Hanifan cuts the cake in honor of the U.S.Army's birthday on Friday.

armybirthday

The Nevada National Guard celebrated the 245th birthday of the U.S. Army and Flag Day on Friday with a special guest speaker and the cutting of an Army birthday cake on a Facebook Live broadcast (www.facebook.com/NevadaNational Guard/.)

June 14 is officially Flay Day and the Army birthday and the Nevada Guard encourages everyone to mark the special day once again on Sunday in a personal manner.

Retired Army 1st Lt. Andy LePeilbet, a Distinguished Service Cross recipient, spoke at the event. The Distinguished Service Cross is the second-highest military award possible behind only the Medal ofHonor.

A Placerville native, LePeilbet also has two Silver Star awards, a Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, the Air Medal and the Army Commendation Medal. His second Silver Star wasawarded in January, 50 years after his heroic actions in Vietnam in 1969.

Gov. Steve Sisolak presented LePeilbet the award at the Nevada Department ofVeterans Services’ Veteran of the Month January ceremony. LePeilbet, 73, received his second SilverStar for taking out a machine-gun emplacement during a firefight in the PieiTrip Valley. He then survived a napalm drop near his fighting position.



After LePeilbet’s speech, Gen. Michael Hanifan and the youngest Soldier or Airmen in the audience cut the Army birthday cake to mark 245 years since the establishment of the U.S. Army.

The Nevada Guard is set to resume its public Flag Day and Army birthdayceremony at the Capitol in 2021 if social distancing measures are eased in the upcoming year.