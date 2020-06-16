Nevada minimum wage goes to $8 an hour July 1

Nevada’s minimum wage will increase 75 cents a year starting July 1 through 2024.

Nevada has a two-tier minimum wage system based on qualifying health benefits being offered to employees. For the period covering July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021, the minimum wage rate is $8 per hour if the employee is offered qualifying health benefits, and $9 per hour if the employee is not offered qualifying health benefits.

An increase in the minimum wage will also increase the daily overtime rates for the same period beginning July 1, except for those employees exempted from overtime requirements under NRS 608.018.

Employees in Nevada who earn more than one and one-half times the minimum wage for both tiers – $12 per hour for those offered health benefits and $13.50 per hour for those not offered health benefits- are eligible for overtime at one and one-half times their regular rate of pay for over 40 hours of work in a week.

For employees who earn less than the amounts listed above, in addition to overtime pay after the traditional 40-hour week, Nevada law also provides for overtime pay at one and one-half times an employee’s regular rate of pay for working more than 8 hours in a 24-hour period.

The annual bulletins for minimum wage and overtime can be found at http://labor.nv.gov.