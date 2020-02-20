Nevada has lost a few steps as a divorce haven since Mary Pickford

The divorce of Mary Pickford so she could marry Douglas Fairbanks made Minden and Nevada infamous for easing the process.

In 1920, when Pickford was granted her divorce, Nevada was a pioneer. A century later the state, while still above the national average, barely made the top 10.

According to U.S. Census figures, Nevada is tied for ninth with 9.6 divorces per 1,000 women, with Washington State.

The new divorce crown goes to Arkansas, which recorded 13 divorces per 1,000 women in 2018, followed by South Dakota with 12.1 divorces.

Nevada is not that far ahead of Utah, which had 9.3 divorces per 1,000 women.

The Golden State’s divorce rate, 6.7 per 1,000, is actually lower than the national average of 7.7 per 1,000 women.

On the matrimonial side, Utah had the highest number of marriages per 1,000 women with 23.1. Nevada was tied for 14th with Oregon and Washington with 18.7 marriages per 1,000 women.

The national marriage rate in 2018 was 16.6 marriages per 1,000 women.

Demographers said they focused on women because they most often reported data for themselves and generally more accurately.