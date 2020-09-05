Nevada Guard set to commemorate IHOP shooting victims

The plaque honoring the four victims of the Sept. 6, 2011 IHOP shooting.

Carter Eckle

The Nevada Guard will host its ninth annual 5K run-walk to commemorate the victims of the International House of Pancakes shooting that occurred Sept. 6, 2011.

The annual 5K will start at 3883 South Carson Street in the parking lot of what was IHOP. The event will also have a short ceremony with a memorial plaque located in the parking lot of what is now Chase Bank, which is set to open next month.

The Nevada Guard has opened the event to the public in a free, non-competitive run/walk to honor the four lives lost in the shooting – Nevada Guardsmen Lt. Col. Heath Kelly, 35, Master Sgt. Christian Riege, 38, Sgt. 1st Class Miranda McElhiney, 31 and Florence Donovan-Gunderson, 67.

The plaque ceremony will begin at 7 a.m. and the walk/run is expected to start around 7:10 or 7:15.

The five-kilometer route will go to the Adjutant General complex at 2460 Fairview Drive and will be untimed.

Maj. Laura Boldry, one of the organizers of the event, said the run/walk remains a fitting way to remember the three Guardsmen and Donovan-Gunderson.

“I first organized the run because I felt it would be a way to bring their spirits – at least symbolically – back to the Office of the Adjutant General and home, because they didn’t make it back that day,” Boldry said. “We will all be running to bring them home on Sunday.”

There will be a bus for military, fire and police from 2460 Fairview Drive to the location, leaving at 6:30.

The Nevada Guard said to bring an ID card or Driver’s License to get into the complex.