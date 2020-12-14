Nevada electors cast votes for Biden

The six Nevada electors hold up their certificates confirming they voted for Joseph Biden for president.



Nevada’s six electoral college votes were officially awarded to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Monday morning.

The meeting of the six electors was conducted virtually as 1,528 people watched and several commented.

Under Nevada law, electors were required to vote only for the candidate that received the highest vote total for president and vice president.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, former Vice President Biden won 703,486 votes to President Donald Trump’s 669,890.