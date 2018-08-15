Nevada DOT completing US 50 project near Cave Rock on Lake Tahoe East Shore

With most of the major work stabilizing a roadside slope wrapping up this week, crews expect to remove lane reductions on U.S. 50 near Cave Rock.

Those reductions are likely to be lifted by the end of the week, according to a Wednesday morning announcement from the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Crews have been working to stabilize the slope near Logan Creek Drive since vehicle-sized boulders came tumbling down in early 2017 as a near-record winter started settling in.

No motorists were injured during the incident.

Months following the rock fall, NDOT began construction of a roadside wall to encase an approximately 60-foot high slope with the goal of preventing future erosion â€” a roughly $5-million project.

Construction of the wall involved drilling anchor bars into the slope to secure heavy-duty mesh, according to NDOT. The mesh was then covered with more than 1,000 yards of thick sprayable concrete.

A final aesthetic layer of concrete was hand-sculpted to match colors and textures of nearby natural roadside slopes. Repairs to the road and curb have been made.

While most of the work has been completed, final construction clean up in the coming weeks could lead to intermittent shoulder and lane closures on the highway, which sees more than 13,000 motorists daily, according to NDOT.

Contractor Road and Highway Builders was hired for the project.

The project is the most recent spearheaded by NDOT on Lake Tahoe's East Shore. The state has dedicated approximately $15 million over past years to stabilize roadside slopes and to reduce rock slide and other erosion at the lake.