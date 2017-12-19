Nevada contracts to build veterans memorial on capitol grounds

The Nevada Board of Examiners on Monday unanimously approved a $250,000 contract that will build the long awaited Battle Born Memorial to Fallen Soldiers.

The total cost of the memorial that will be erected behind the state Capitol will be $450,000 including $300,000 in settlement provided by the Attorney General's office.

Acting Public Works Director Chris Chimits told the board the entire project is to be completed by November 2018, at which point Gov. Brian Sandoval suggested Memorial Day would be a good target for the dedication.

Chimits said the memorial is designed to take advantage of the sun with a ceiling made of metal slats pierced with the names of fallen soldiers so that as the sun shines through them, the images of those names will appear on the ground beneath the memorial for visitors to see.

Sandoval said the memorial will be "spectacular," and a "truly amazing, remarkable and emotional," tribute to the veterans.

He credited Attorney General Adam Laxalt for making the memorial that has been in the planning stages since 2014 possible with the gift of $300,000 in settlement money.