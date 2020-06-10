Nelson-Tarkanian race tightening up

There are only nine votes separating incumbent Dave Nelson from challenger Danny Tarkanian in the District 1 county commissioner race.

After county ballots that arrived in the mail on Wednesday, the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office reported Nelson received 5,767 votes to Tarkanian’s 5,756.

The clerk’s office has counted 11,715 Republican ballots so far, with 730 arriving on Wednesday. That brings turnout in the race to 56.2 percent among Republicans.

The additional ballots reduced the margin by one vote in the District 5 race between Sunridge resident Walt Nowosad and Johnson Lane resident Nate Tolbert.

Nowosad had 5,938 votes on Wednesday night to Tolbert’s 5,398.

Ballots that were mailed on Tuesday are expected to continue to arrive at the clerk’s office.

There are also roughly 500 ballots that require signatures be fixed. Anyone contacted by the clerk’s office to either fix a signature or sign their ballot has until 5 p.m. June 16.

To find out whether your ballot was counted, visit govotedouglas.com

Results from the election are expected to be posted each evening after the clerk’s office has counted the day’s haul.