Nelson lead up to 23 votes over Tarkanian

While the distance in votes between District 1 Commissioner Dave Nelson widened a smidge, there are still only 23 votes between he and challenged Danny Tarkanian.

As of Thursday afternoon, Nelson was ahead 5,803-5,780 with 62 new ballots added to the mix, according to the Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer’s Office.

Nelson received 12 more votes than Tarkanian on Thursday.

Ballots are expected to continue to trickle in by mail through 5 p.m. Tuesday. That’s also the deadline for the voters whose ballots were rejected due to signature issues to come to the Clerk’s Office and sign their ballots or show identification.

District 5 Commission candidate Walt Nowosad had 552 votes over opponent Nate Tolbert on Thursday. Nowosad’s lead has increased by 11 votes since Tuesday.

While the vote isn’t final, Mark Gardner’s 2,336-vote lead over District 3 Commissioner Larry Walsh assures his victory in the primary.

He will go on to face Ruhenstroth Libertarian Charles Holt in the November general election. No Libertarian has ever won a seat on the county commission. The last non-Republican to hold a seat on the board of commissioners was independent Cecil Stodieck, who ran unopposed in 1946 and only served two years.