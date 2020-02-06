Nelson launches 2020 campaign

District 1 County Commissioner Dave Nelson officially launched his re-election campaign at Hamdog’s on his birthday Thursday.

Nelson announced he would seek another term in October. The Gardnerville Ranchos resident was elected in 2016, defeating two-term commissioner Greg Lynn.

Nelson told residents attending the function he would listen to them and be their voice on issue that come before the county board.

Filing for county commissioner is March 2-13. Because of the county’s substantial Republican majority, commissioner races are typically decided in the June 9 primary.

Nelson is being helped by co-campaign managers Jan Muzzy and Virginia Starrett, who are also managing Mark Gardner’s campaign for District 3.

“As a commissioner, Dave has not let down the people of Douglas County,” Muzzy said in introducing Nelson.

Nelson cited campaign promises he made and kept, including dissolving Redevelopment Area No. 1, bringing about changes in both policies and personnel to address the Tiregate theft, and arguing that applicants should conform more closely to the Master Plan.

“I would like to do far more to keep this county the rural place a vast majority of residents want it to be,” Nelson said, “but given that the current majority on the board vote for rapid growth regardless of its impact on infrastructure or traffic, I can only look forward to a newly formed Board of Commissioners in 2021 to re-set how the County reacts to development proposals.”

Commissioner John Engels endorsed Nelson, Gardner and Walt Nowosad, who has announced he’s seeking the District 5 seat presently held by Barry Penzel.

Nelson said he spearheaded the effort to get the county on the record as protesting a state law Nelson said was a violation of the 2nd Amendment. This issue was of such high importance to the people, that the townhall hosted by the county was standing room only. All five commissioners approved the resolution opposing the new law.

Nelson said he plans to terminate Redevelopment Area No. 2, obtain an up-to-date water study, and re-vamp the county’s policies with regard to maintaining and providing infrastructure.

For more information about Nelson, go to Re-ElectDaveNelson.com.