Nelson concedes District 1 commissioner race

Dave Nelson

LAURA TENNEY

County Commissioner Dave Nelson conceded the District 1 county commissioners race to challenger Danny Tarkanian.

“I wish him success,” Nelson said on Monday. “The county needs good leadership, and I am hopeful that Mr. Tarkanian will fill that role. I congratulate Mr. Tarkanian on running a strong campaign.”

With only 17 votes giving Tarkanian the lead, there was a question whether Nelson might seek a recount.

Nelson previously mused on social media about the possibility of seeking a recount, which he said would cost $3,600. Supporters pledged money to help pay for the recount, making the decision not to seek one, even more difficult.

“Many people do not like mail-in ballots because of the increased opportunity for fraud and discretion determining the outcome,” he said. “A recount, however, in accordance with the recount rules, does not permit any changes in discretionary issues. Therefore, I have decided not to request a recount.”

Nelson thanked his supporters for their support during the election.

“Thank you to all my supporters and volunteers in helping me run a historic campaign and for giving me the privilege to serve as your commissioner,” he said.

Nelson’s concession means both Douglas County commissioner incumbents were rejected by voters, though Commissioner Larry Walsh lost by a far wider margin.

Commissioner-elects Danny Tarkanian and Walt Nowosad will appear by themselves on the ballot. District 3 Commission candidate Mark Gardner will face Libertarian Charles Holt on the November ballot.