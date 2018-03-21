NDOW offering prizes to spur early entry for big game draw

The Nevada Department of Wildlife is giving away prizes this spring in an effort to get hunters to apply early for the big game tag draw.

There will be four drawings for prizes and, depending how early hunters apply, their names could be included in all of them.

The draw opened on Monday and anyone who sets up their account prior at NDOW's new website, http://www.ndowlicensing.com, will be entered to win one of two 20x60x85 high-definition spotting scopes, a pair of 15×50 Viper HD binoculars and a Ranger 1800 laser rangefinder.

Hunters who apply before Monday have a chance to win the spotting scope, the binoculars and the laser rangefinder.

Anyone who applies before April 2 will be entered to win the binoculars and laser rangefinder. And the last drawing on April will be for the laser rangefinder.

The new website offers hunters an easier way to purchase licenses and download them to their mobile devices.

The deadline for the big game tag draw is at 11 p.m. April 16.