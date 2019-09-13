National Guard supporting Lincoln County during Area 51 emergency declaration

The Nevada National Guard is providing communications support for Lincoln County emergency services after the county pre-declared an emergency in anticipation of the Storm Area 51 Facebook phenomenon.

But while a half-million Facebookers have said they’re coming, the state is sending one communications group to work with the county to boost effectiveness of wireless and radio communications near Rachel, on the Extraterrestrial Highway.

“The Nevada National Guard has no plans to deploy its soldiers or airmen to act as security forces or to augment any law enforcement posturing,” Guard officials said. “However, a reminder that any attempt to access a federal installation illegally is highly discouraged. Those who trespass on a federal installation without property authority will be apprehended until the can be turned over to the appropriate law enforcement authorities and are subject to local and federal penalties and prosecution.”

According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, Lincoln County commissioners approved a permit for Alienstock Sept. 19. Organizers said that event has been cancelled and replaced by one in downtown Las Vegas.

The Little A’Le’Inn in Rachel, Nev., is a popular spot for UFO hunters.