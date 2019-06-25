Museum celebrates 150 years of Transcontinental Railroad

Samuel Clemens journey by stagecoach to Nevada in 1861 made up much of the start of his classic novel “Roughing It.”

Eight years later, the completion of the transcontinental railroad in the spring of 1869 changed America forever, dramatically reducing the time and cost for people and goods to move across country and accelerating the western expansion of the industrial revolution.

In May, the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City unveiled a major new exhibit: “The Transcontinental Railroad: What a Difference it Made” for the sesquicentennial of the Golden Spike Ceremony at Promontory Summit in Utah.

The centerpiece of the new exhibit is the only railroad car still in existence that was at Promontory the day the railroads came together – a milestone day in the history of the country.

“Before the railroad was completed, it had taken six months to go by sail around the horn because the Panama Canal didn’t exist at that time,” said Wendell Huffman, curator of history at the Nevada State Railroad Museum. “Now, with the completion of the railroad, you could do it in seven days.”

The meeting of the Central Pacific Railroad from the west and Union Pacific Railroad from the east culminated May 10, 1869, with the driving of the ceremonial golden spike by Central Pacific President Leland Stanford. The car that carried Stanford, other Central Pacific officials, and the golden and silver spikes to the ceremony, was known as “The Commissioners’ Car.”

A few years after Promontory, it was sold to Nevada’s V&T Railroad for use between Reno, Virginia City and Carson City and in 1878, it converted to a passenger car known as “Coach 17.” It remained in operation for many years until hard financial times fell on the Comstock and the V&T. By 1937, the V&T sold much of its equipment to Hollywood film companies.

Coach 17 was used in a number of movies, including the 1924 John Ford film, “The Iron Horse,” a silent film telling the story of the building of the Transcontinental Railroad. Other included “Jesse James,” “Centennial Summer,” and the Elvis Presley movie “Love Me Tender.”

For many years, it sat on a movie lot outside Malibu, Calif. In 1972, it was sold to Short Line Enterprises for continued movie service. It was used in one of Kenny Rogers’ “Gambler” movies and made its final Hollywood appearance in Clint Eastwood’s “Pale Rider.”

In 1988, Coach 17 was purchased by the State of Nevada. Today, the car has been stabilized and is kept in a state of “arrested decay” where it serves as a time capsule of railroad history. It is the oldest piece of rolling stock in the museum’s collection. This exhibition will be the first time it has been displayed for the public.

The museum exhibit also features the V&T locomotives Inyo and Dayton, both of which have been used in film and exhibitions to portray the locomotives present at Promontory in 1869.

The Nevada State Railroad Museum Carson City is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday-Monday. Entrance is $6 for adults, free for children 17 and under, and free for museum members. It is located at 2180 South Carson St. For more information, visit the website at: http://nvculture.org/nevadastaterailroadmuseumcarsoncity/ or call 775-687-6953.