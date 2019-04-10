Mr. DHS sets old hall swinging

The 107-year-old CVIC Hall was packed on Saturday for the annual Mr. DHS competition.

Douglas High School Director of Activities Karen Lamb said the annual Safe and Sober Grad Night fundraiser has raised more than $3,000, so far.

Jack Smith's trumpet solo won him the title of Mr. DHS while Jason Gray's lip-sync performance as Tina Turner won him the title of Mr. Congeniality.

But Carson Hearn won the crowd's heart with his comedic homage to his fellow Mr. DHS contestants, winning the people's choice award.

"It was an awesome night," Lamb said. "We were so thankful for all who attended."

In all 16 students participated in this year's Mr. DHS pageant, which includes an opening dance number, showing a talent, giving a pick-up line and answering a question on-demand.

Judges included Superintendent Teri White and Undersheriff Ron Elges, in addition to Douglas High teachers and staff.

Douglas High School has held a Mr. DHS pageant since 2007, emulating similar events in surrounding jurisdictions.

Graduation is scheduled for June 6.

To donate to the Safe and Sober Grad Night, contact Lamb or Vice Principal Keith Cole at Douglas High School.