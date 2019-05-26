Motorcyclist killed in Saturday night collision

A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Carson Valley around 8 p.m. Saturday.

The Nevada Highway Patrol confirmed the incident occurred at Bently and Orchard, and that the man died as a result of injuries.

Douglas County deputies and East Fork medics responded to the collision and transported the 30-year-old victim to Carson Valley Medical Center.

The Nevada Highway Patrol investigates fatal and serious collisions that occur on county right of ways.