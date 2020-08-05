Motorcyclist killed in Kingsbury collision

An Oregon man was killed when his motorcycle left Kingsbury Grade on Saturday.

An Oregon man succumbed to injuries he sustained on Saturday in a motorcycle wreck a mile up Kingsbury Grade .

Kurt Kelso, 62, of Springfield, Ore., was identified as the rider of a 2003 Harley Davidson.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, Kelso was thrown from the motorcycle after hit struck a dirt mound while negotiating a left curve.

East Fork firefighters and Douglas County deputies responded to the collision reported around 12:45 p.m. This is the second fatality involving a motorcycle in two months.